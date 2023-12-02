Israel at War

Israeli air and naval forces strike Hamas infrastructure in the Gaza Strip | LIVE UPDATES
An overnight announcement discloses that 2 Israeli soldiers were killed in Gaza fighting, Sergeants Aschalwu Sama and Or Brandes
Rockets launched from Gaza continued overnight, as well as Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strikes on terrorist positions in the enclave. Palestinian reports indicate heavy shelling in the southern and central Strip.
IDF: Launch from Syria identified overnight, IDF strikes site with artillery
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
IDF recruitment continues amidst war, with increase of combat volunteers
The IDF announced its November-December 2023 recruitment cycle was in full drive, with an increased number of volunteers for combat roles, specifically from enlisted women.
The announcement also pointed out that the youngest recruit will celebrate his 18th birthday in a months time, and the oldest is turning 29. Furthermore, there were more ultra-Orthodox Jews that enlisted.
IDF air and naval forces strike Hamas infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and eliminate terrorists
The IDF confirmed attacks on terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, among the targets were tunnel shafts, military headquarters, munitions warehouses and more.
In the last day, the IDF Navy assisted the ground forces in Gaza and attacked "with the help of hundreds of shells" targets of the terrorist organization Hamas, including "military infrastructures, vessels associated with the Hamas naval force, weapons and more."
"A remotely manned aircraft eliminated terrorists, directed by fighters from the 7th Brigade's combat team," an IDF statement added.
IDF releases detailed call for residents in Gaza to evacuate to shelter areas
The IDF spokesperson for Arabic media, Avichay Adraee, released a detailed call for residents in certain neighborhoods of the Gaza Strip to evacuate to shelter areas.
"We remind you that we have published a “map of the areas” that divides the territory of the Gaza Strip into areas and neighborhoods that you know, in an effort to help you, in the next stages of the war, to understand and recognize the directives issued and to move from specific locations precisely if necessary, in order to preserve your security and safety," Adraee posted on X.
"Dear residents of Gaza, obeying evacuation instructions is the safest way to preserve your safety, your lives, and the lives of your families. If Hamas members still prevent you from doing so, contact us," the statement concluded.
IDF releases names of 2 soldiers killed in Gaza fighting, Sergeants Aschalwu Sama and Or Brandes
U.S. intercepts Iranian UAV operating near Dwight D Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier
