IDF releases names of 2 soldiers killed in Gaza, Sergeants Aschalwu Sama and Or Brandes

These mark the first deaths after a week-long ceasefire ended, bringing a 'second phase' of a ground operation to fight Hamas in the Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday morning released the names of two more soldiers killed during fighting in the Gaza Strip, one of whom succumbed to wounds sustained before the ceasefire truce that ended on Friday.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Friday said that a "second phase" of fighting in Gaza will be started, following a week-long ceasefire that allowed hostages to be released but ended when Hamas failed to uphold agreements in the truce.

IDF Spokesperson Staff Sergeant Aschalwu Sama, 20 years old, from Petah Tikva.

Staff Sergeant Aschalwu Sama from Petach Tikva was a fighter in Battalion 932, the Nahal Brigade. He died of his wounds on Saturday night, after being wounded in a battle on November 14 in the northern Gaza Strip. He was 20 years old at the time of his death.

IDF Spokesperson Sergeant First Class (res.) Or Brandes, 25 years old, from Shoham.

Sergeant first class (res.) Or Brandes from Shoham was a fighter in the 82nd Battalion, 7th Brigade. He fell in battle in the center of the Gaza Strip. He was 25 years old at the time of his death.

On Saturday night, the IDF confirmed that its Southern Command brigade head, Colonel Asaf Hamami, was killed on October 7 during the initial invasion by the terrorist organization Hamas, and his body was taken back to the Gaza Strip.