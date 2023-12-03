ICC Prosecutor: Oct. 7 attacks ‘crimes shocking humanity's conscience’

'The attacks against innocent Israeli civilians on 7 October represent some of the most serious international crimes that shock the conscience of humanity'

Concluding a visit to Israel, the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor vowed to investigate the October 7 attrocities perpetrated by Palestinian terrorists against Israeli civilians.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1731307294170775953 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“The attacks against innocent Israeli civilians on 7 October represent some of the most serious international crimes that shock the conscience of humanity, crimes which the ICC was established to address,” Karim Khan said.

Khan said his message to the families of the victims was that his office will work “to hold those responsible to account.”

Khan visited Israel at the request of family and friends of Israelis who were either killed or taken hostage by Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups on 7 October 2023.

In the first trip to Israel by an ICC Prosecutor, Khan visited both Kibbutz Beeri and Kfar Azza, and the site of the Nova Music Festival in Re’im, where “I witnessed scenes of calculated cruelty.”