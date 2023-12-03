IDF carried out some 10,000 airstrikes on Gaza targets since Oct. 7

Meanwhile IDF begins its ground operation in southern Gaza

Since the beginning of the war, the Israeli military carried out approximately 10,000 airstrikes against terror targets in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Sunday. The strikes were carried out under the guidance of IDF soldiers on the ground.

Following Hamas’s violation of the ceasefire on Friday, fighting in the Gaza Strip has resumed, and the IDF soldiers are continuing the ground operation in full cooperation with Israel Air Force, the military spokesperson said.

The cooperation between the ground forces and the IAF is "one of the most prominent elements in the IDF’s ground operation in the Gaza Strip."

Meanwhile the IDF launched its ground operation in the southern part of the coastal enclave.