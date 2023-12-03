IDF chief of staff: 'Powerful' ground op in southern Gaza in full swing

'We have the capabilities to prosecute the war in the most thorough way, with all our tmight and with the greatest meticulousness'

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched the ground operation in southern Gaza, as combat against Hamas jihadists continues in the northern part of the Strip, Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi confirmed on Sunday.

Speaking to troops in southern Israel, Halevi said “yesterday, today, we wiped out Hamas battalion commanders and operatives. Yesterday morning we launched the same type of ground operation in the south of the Gaza Strip.”

“It will be no less powerful than in northern Gaza, it will produce comparable results," Halevi added. “The Hamas commanders will face IDF everywhere they go.”

“We have the capabilities to prosecute the war in the most thorough way, and just as we did it in the north of the Gaza Strip, with might and meticulousness, we are also doing it now in the south of the Gaza Strip, and we also continue to further entrench the achievements in the north of the Gaza Strip."