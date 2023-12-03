'This is our Munich': Shin bet chief vows to hunt down Hamas abroad

'We will do this everywhere, in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in Turkey, in Qatar. It will take a few years but we will be there to do it'

Israel will hunt down Hamas in Lebanon, Turkey and Qatar even if it takes years, the head of Israel's domestic security agency Shin Bet said in a recording aired by Israel's public broadcaster Kan on Sunday.

It was unclear when Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar made the remarks or to whom.

"The cabinet has set us a goal, in street talk, to eliminate Hamas. This is our Munich. We will do this everywhere, in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in Turkey, in Qatar. It will take a few years but we will be there to do it."

By Munich, Bar was referring to Israel's response to the 1972 murder of 11 Israeli Olympic team members when terrorists from the Palestinian Black September group launched an attack on the Munich games.

Israel responded by carrying out a targeted assassination campaign against Black September operatives and organizers over several years and in several countries.

Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas after the October 7 massacre, when the jihadists perpetrated the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostage.