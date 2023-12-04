The IDF announced the death of 3 Israeli soldiers, 74 have been killed inside Gaza since the start of the ground operation

Overnight, IDF ground and air forces destroyed terrorist infrastructure inside a school in Beit Hanoun where an attack was launched against Israeli soldiers. In the school, forces found 2 tunnel shafts and weapons. Forces also eliminated a terrorist squad and attacked a weapons warehouse where they emerged from. IDF naval forces also attacked terrorist infrastructure in Gaza harbor, including an observation post.

To catch up on the full events of the war from Sunday, CLICK HERE.