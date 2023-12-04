IDF reports attacking 200 Hamas targets overnight | LIVE UPDATES
The IDF announced the death of 3 Israeli soldiers, 74 have been killed inside Gaza since the start of the ground operation
Overnight, IDF ground and air forces destroyed terrorist infrastructure inside a school in Beit Hanoun where an attack was launched against Israeli soldiers. In the school, forces found 2 tunnel shafts and weapons. Forces also eliminated a terrorist squad and attacked a weapons warehouse where they emerged from. IDF naval forces also attacked terrorist infrastructure in Gaza harbor, including an observation post.

Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
IDF reports 3 soldiers wounded after several mortar shell launched overnight from Lebanon toward Israeli posts in the area of Shtula
"In addition, a short while ago, a number of mortar shell launches from Lebanon toward an IDF post in the area of Yiftah were identified. In response, IDF artillery struck the sources of the fire."
UNRWA claims Gaza death toll reached 15,000 since start of the Israel-Hamas war
IDF reports attacking 200 Hamas targets overnight, locating terrorist infrastructure in schools in Gaza
Nova music festival attendee Jonathan Samerano, 21, declared killed in Hamas captivity
Rocket alert sirens sound in Kibbutz Nirim near Gaza border, 11 hours after a pause
Red Cross chief to visit Gaza, Egypt to negotiate access to hostages held by Hamas - report
Senior U.S. delegation to arrive in Israel on Monday for talks over post-war Gaza
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken speaks to Qatari PM on hostages release
