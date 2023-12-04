IDF releases names of 3 soldiers killed in Gaza

This brings death toll among Israeli troops inside the Gaza Strip up to 74

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday released names of three more soldiers killed fighting in the Gaza Strip. This brings up the death toll of Israeli troops killed inside the Strip rises up to 74.

Sergeant Binyamin Yehoshua Needham, 19, from Zichron Ya'akov, was a fighter in the 401st Brigade within Combat Engineering Corps. He was killed during fighting in Nofo in northern Gaza.

Sergeant first class (res.) Ben Zussman, 22, from Jerusalem, was also a part of the 401st Brigade within Combat Engineering Corps. He was killed during a battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Zussman was promoted to the rank of colonel (resp.) after his death.

Sergeant major (res.) Neriya Shaer, 36, from Yavne in central Israel, was a fighter in the 6655th Battalion in the 55th Brigade. He is said to have been killed on Sunday fighting in northern Gaza.

Additionally, a combat engineering soldier in the 401st Brigade is said to have been seriously wounded.

