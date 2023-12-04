Jonathan Samerano, 21, declared killed in Hamas captivity

Samerano is reported to have sought rescue in Kibbutz Be'eri after terrorists attacked the Nova music festival on October 7

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed the family of Jonathan Samerano of his death in Hamas's captivity.

Samerano, 21, lived Tel Aviv and was a DJ. His family said that he was always as the life of a party.

Samerano was reportedly kidnapped on October 7 from Kibbutz Be'eri where he and his friend Maor Gratzyani allegedly sought rescue after Hamas attacked the Nova music festival.

Gratzyani's body was found in the vicinity several days after the massacre.

The attack on the Nova music festival resulted in killing of 350 people. Many attendees of the party are among those kidnapped on October 7.

Chaim Goldberg / Flash90 The area of ​​the Nova party where hundreds of Israelis were killed and kidnapped by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated to Israel, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel.

