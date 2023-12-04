Red Cross President calls for protection of civilians and hostages during Gaza visit

"As a neutral actor, the ICRC stands ready to support further humanitarian agreements that reduce suffering and heartbreak"

Mirjana Spoljaric, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), arrived in the war-torn region on Monday.

The visit aimed to address the intolerable human suffering experienced by civilians in the Palestinian territory, where a lack of safe havens and a military siege make it challenging to provide adequate humanitarian aid.

Spoljaric's journey to the region, outlined by the ICRC, is set to unfold in several stages, with an upcoming visit to Israel expected in the coming weeks.

In a statement posted on social media, Spoljaric expressed her concern, stating, "I have arrived in Gaza, where people's suffering is intolerable."

The ICRC president mentioned a need for a regular flow of aid into Gaza on X (formerly Twitter), "It is unacceptable that civilians have no safe place to go in Gaza, and with a military siege in place, there is also no adequate humanitarian response currently possible."

Criticism has been directed at the ICRC from both sides of the conflict, accusing the organization of not providing sufficient assistance to Israeli hostages held by Hamas and for not providing enough aid in Gaza.

Spoljaric, however, reiterated the ICRC's commitment to humane treatment for all individuals 'deprived of liberty', calling for the release of hostages and emphasizing the organization's need to safely visit them.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair A Red Cross convoy carrying Israeli and foreign hostages heads to Egypt from the Gaza Strip at the Rafah border crossing on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

"As a neutral actor, the ICRC stands ready to support further humanitarian agreements that reduce suffering and heartbreak," Spoljaric stated, addressing the ongoing challenges faced by the organization in navigating the complexities of the conflict.