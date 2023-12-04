'The psychological impacts of returning from captivity is extreme. Even a simple knock on the door can bring out trauma for a former hostage,' reported a doctor

In the aftermath of a traumatic 50-day captivity, former hostages are gradually sharing their stories, shedding light on the challenging conditions they endured and the psychological toll of their ordeal.

Dr. Yael Gor Kol, who has been closely involved in the post-captivity care, emphasizes the slow process of piecing together fragments to form a complete picture of their experiences.

Dr. Gur Kol reveals that despite the captives' physical health being reasonable, the extended period of captivity without sustenance and light has left lasting effects.

"No one comes back healthy," he notes, highlighting concerns that some may have been influenced by Hamas, fearing the repercussions of disclosing details about their captivity. Several abductees have reported threats from their captors, who not only knew their whereabouts but also targeted their families, warning them against speaking out.

IDF Spokesperson Emotional family reunion of hostages released from captivity on Monday night.

The psychological impact is profound, with many former hostages feeling a sense of continued captivity. Dr. Kol emphasizes the importance of giving them time and creating a supportive environment, free from situations that may trigger traumatic memories. An incident at a hospital exemplifies the sensitivity required in their care, as an ex-hostage reacted negatively to a simple knock on the door, reminiscent of their captors' actions.

27a copyright law Israel Hostage Mia Shem arrives to her family in Israel on Nov 30

The emotional journey for these individuals is complex, with Dr. Kol describing it as a roller coaster, encompassing moments of crying, laughter, and anger. The medical team has advised against probing questions, instead encouraging the former hostages to share at their own pace.

Their concern extends beyond their own well-being, as they express worries for those still in Gaza, understanding the harsh realities faced by those who remain in captivity.