IDF releases video of intense confrontation with Hamas in Gaza, resulting in the death of two IDF soldiers

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) released footage of a face-to-face battle between Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, the IDF's 601st Battalion's combat team.

During the operation, the combat team entered a building where they encountered armed Hamas terrorists. The terrorists, determined to resist, opened fire on the IDF fighters.

In the ensuing battle within the confines of the building, Major General (ret.) Ben Zussman and Sergeant Binyamin Yehoshua Needham lost their lives. Two other fighters sustained injuries during the intense firefight.

Major General (ret.) Ben Zussman (right). and Sergeant Binyamin Yehoshua Needham (left)

Sergeant First Class (res.) Ben Zussman, aged 22 and hailing from Jerusalem, was not only a member of the 601st Battalion but also served in the 401st Brigade within the Combat Engineering Corps. His dedication to duty was underscored by his posthumous promotion to the rank of colonel (resp.).

Sergeant Binyamin Yehoshua Needham, 19, from Zichron Ya'akov, also served as a fighter in the 401st Brigade within the Combat Engineering Corps. Tragically, he fell during fighting in Nofo in northern Gaza.