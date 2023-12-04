Hamas rockets landed meters away from an alleged nuclear weapons facility in Israel, New York Times reports

The missiles themselves were reportedly not directly hit during the attack

The New York Times has reported that a rocket, believed to be fired by Hamas militants during their October 7 attack on Israel, struck an Israeli military base suspected to house nuclear-capable missiles.

The impact of the rocket caused a fire at the Sdot Micha base in central Israel, approaching a missile storage facilities.

While Israeli authorities have never officially acknowledged the existence of their nuclear arsenal, numerous sources, including whistleblowers, U.S. officials, and satellite imagery analysts, assert that the country possesses at least a small number of nuclear weapons.

The missiles themselves were reportedly not directly hit during the attack. However, the rocket's impact led to a fire that came within approximately 300 meters of "missile storage facilities and other sensitive weapons," as outlined in The New York Times report.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1731768486421016581 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The rocket struck a location near a small ravine, close to the Jericho missile facility, a radar system, and an air defense battery. The resulting fire, fueled by dry vegetation, is visible in satellite images, emphasizing the proximity of the incident to critical military infrastructure.

Read more stories like this >>

•Survey shows almost half of Arab Israelis support IDF response to Hamas in Gaza>>

•Controversial wartime budget sparks outcry in Israeli Knesset>>

•IDF releases video of intense confrontation with Hamas in Gaza, resulting in the death of two IDF soldiers>>