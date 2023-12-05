English
Rocket alert sirens sound in Be'er Sheva | LIVE UPDATES

At 6:52 am rockets were launched from Gaza towards against Israel's south

Hostilities continue on Tuesday as the Be'er Sheva residents heard rocket alert sirens as early as 6:52 am (local time). Another barrage was launched within minutes towards the Gaza border communities.

