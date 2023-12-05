IDF announces death of an officer, 2 soldiers killed fighting in Gaza

This raises death toll of Israeli troops inside the Gaza Strip up to 77 since the start of the ground operation

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday released names of one captain and two soldiers from a tank battalion who were killed fighting in Gaza. This brings up the death toll of Israeli troops killed inside the Strip since the start of the ground operation rises up to 77.

Staff Sergeant Tuval Yaakov Tsanani, 20, was from Kiryat Gat in southern district. He fought within the 188th Armored Brigade’s 53rd Battalion.

Sergeant Yakir Yedidya Schenkolewski, 21, lived in the community of Migdal Oz in the West Bank. Together with Tsanani, he was a soldier in the 188th Armored Brigade’s 53rd Battalion.

Captain Eitan Fisch, 23, was from the city of Peduel in the West Bank. He served as an officer in the 188th Armored Brigade’s 53rd Battalion.

The military reported notifying the families.

Earlier on Monday, the IDF stated three other Israeli troops who fell fighting in northern Gaza.

