Emir of Qatar accuses Israel of 'genocide'

Qatar's ruler hit out at what he labelled "shameful" international inaction over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza as he opened a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in Doha on Tuesday.

"It is shameful for the international community to allow this heinous crime to continue for nearly two months, during which the systematic and deliberate killing of innocent civilians continues, including women and children," Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said. "This is a genocide"

Israel declared war on Hamas after the Palestinian jihadists perpetrated the October 7 atrocities that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and which saw around 240 hostages taken. The massacre was the worse antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust.

In retaliation for the worst attack in its history, Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas and secure the release of all the hostages held in Gaza.

Qatar, an Islamist theocracy, is a key backer of the jihadist Palestinian group; yet it has emerged as a mediator between Hamas leadership and Israel, thrashing out a now aborted hostage deal.