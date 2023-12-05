Natalie Sanandaji who was at the Nova festival massacre spreads the word globally about the horrors of Hamas crimes

Natalie Sanandaji was at the Nova music festival on October 7 when Hamas attack on Israel started. "Other than witnessing rockets intercepted overhead and hearing the shooting coming from behind me because we were being pursued, I had to witness the people I knew getting shot down, friends that made slightly different decisions than I did when running away and were not as fortunate as I was to get out of there alive," she recounts the horrors of the attack.

The massacre survivor shared with i24NEWS that as time passes by, "it hurts more and more" as it is hard for her to read testimonies of other survivors and the former hostages. "I am worried about what [the remaining hostages] are going through on a daily basis, fighting for their lives, while we are here and fighting a different fight of spreading the truth."

Sanandaji made it her personal mission to spread the word of Hamas's crimes and has since engaged in activist work of sharing her experience with the world. She spoke with i24NEWS from Germany where she got to tell her story to those ready to listen.

The massacre survivor said that she understands that "for some people, it takes hearing a story of someone who was there to really care about it," and noted that she has been seeing "a lot of positive response" at her meetings.

Regarding the reaction online, Sanandaji said that when her interviews are shared online, she sees a lot of "hate and denial: I see people justifying killings of Jews simply because they’re Jewish."

Chaim Goldberg / Flash90 The area of ​​the Nova party where hundreds of Israelis were killed and kidnapped by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated to Israel, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel.

She blames educational systems allowing such attitude: "The power lies in the school system - a lot of what's happening online, mostly [has to do with] younger generations that seem misinformed about what the conflict is actually about." In this sense, she believes, online disinformation is not as powerful.

However, Sanandaji pointed out that when this online hatred takes over streets and people "threaten lives of Jewish people on campuses and in other public spaces, it does mean that [the people online] have some power and they are spreading fear."

KENA BETANCUR / AFP Protesters wave Palestinian flags as they cross the Brooklyn Bridge during a rally in support of the Palestinians in New York, November 7, 2023.

Sanandaji added that while speaking to the people "with actual power" be it politicians or journalists, she has received positive feedback. "They seem to be on the side of humanity and that’s what’s important," she concluded.

The Nova music festival attack took lives of 350 people on October 7. Many attendees of the party are among those who Hamas terrorists kidnapped on that day.

