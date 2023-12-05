IDF is operating 'in the heart of' Hamas dens in Khan Yunis, Jabaliya in southern Gaza
The IDF expanded its ground operation in the Palestinian enclave since the end of the ceasefire
The IDF is operating 'in the heart of' Hamas dens in Khan Yunis, Jabaliya in southern Gaza, the miltary said on Tuesday.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1732037596510044562
