Reports of tense meeting between hostage families and PM Netanyahu

Some families left the meeting in the middle, out of frustration

In a highly charged meeting between the families of hostages, including recently freed captives, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet, reports indicate a palpable tension, with some families leaving the gathering prematurely.

Hebrew media reports reveal that the meeting, intended to address concerns and provide updates on efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, took an acrimonious turn.

Prime Minister Netanyahu reportedly expressed the challenging reality of the situation, stating, "there is no possibility right now to bring everyone home. Can anyone really imagine that if that was an option, anyone would refuse it?" This statement was met with anger from many family members.

Amos Ben Gershom / L.A.M PM Netanyahu convenes meeting of war cabinet in Tel Aviv

Ronen Tzur, one of the heads of the Hostage Families Forum, conveyed that some present at the meeting shared harrowing experiences of their time held captive in Gaza. Netanyahu reportedly read most of his comments from a paper and refrained from answering questions, further contributing to the strained atmosphere.

According to Ynet, the daughter of hostage Chaim Peri, 79, confronted Netanyahu, asserting that those still held in Gaza are "living on borrowed time." Her suggestion that bringing captives home should take precedence over the ongoing war against Hamas garnered cheers from others at the meeting.

Avi Ohayon GPO Israeli PM Netanyahu inside Gaza strip

Among those attending were freed hostages Raz Ben Ami, Sharon Cunio, and Yelena Trufanov, whose loved ones remain in captivity. Ynet reports that Netanyahu's responses left many questions unanswered, contributing to the dissatisfaction of the families seeking clarity on the ongoing efforts to secure their loved ones' release.