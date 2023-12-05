Video from Gaza reveals likely Hamas terrorists stealing aid and shooting at civilians

A Gazan dissident shared the video, expressing strong criticism of Hamas for their treatment of the local population

A video circulating on social media has captured a troubling scene in the Gaza Strip, where armed individuals, believed to be associated with Hamas, were seen looting humanitarian aid trucks arriving from Rafah. The incident, filmed by Gazan civilians on Monday, depicts a chaotic scene as the looters, dressed in civilian fatigues, engage in theft while facing resistance from the local population.

In the video, Gazan civilians can be seen throwing stones at the looters, who respond by firing shots. The tense confrontation is accompanied by shouts from the civilians, accusing the looters and emphasizing that the entire incident is being filmed. A Gazan dissident living in Europe shared the video on social media, expressing strong criticism of Hamas for their treatment of the local population: “This is how you treat the patient and steadfast people you have starved to death? By shooting at them?”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1731941846350172387 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Social media users from Gaza have claimed that the armed individuals may belong to local gangs in Rafah, known for stealing from aid trucks and reselling the pilfered goods on the black market. This raises serious concerns about the exploitation of humanitarian aid meant for the struggling population.

(AP Photo/Mohammed Asad) A truck carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip crosses the Rafah border gate in Rafah, Egypt.

This incident is not isolated, as similar videos have emerged in recent weeks depicting Hamas members, some in military uniforms, involved in theft from aid convoys. Reports also highlight instances of Hamas militants assaulting civilians attempting to access the distributed food.