Hamas officials were found in a tunnel beneath civilian homes near the Indonesian hospital in the Gaza Strip

Israeli DefenSe Forces (IDF), under the guidance of Shin Bet and Military Intelligence, successfully eliminated Hamas commanders who were hiding in a tunnel during a targeted operation.

They have unveiled exclusive documentation of senior Hamas terrorists hiding in secretive network of Hamas tunnels.

A targeted IDF operation, guided by Shin Bet intelligence, uncovered a tunnel beneath civilian homes near the Indonesian hospital in the Gaza Strip.

This operation successfully eliminated key figures in Ham, including Brigade Commander Ahmed Jandor, Deputy Commander Al Rajab, and other senior officials responsible for military formations and observations in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Of particular significance is Ahmed Jandor, a member of the limited council of the military branch, whose role in directing and managing all terrorist activities in the northern area of the Gaza Strip is now brought to light.

IDF Spokesperson Senior Hamas members who have been eliminated

Simultaneously, the Gaza City Brigade, the largest within Hamas, faced severe blows during the IDF operation. Four commanders of the battalions Zabra, Shati, Darj Tapah, and Shejaiya were among those targeted.

In the operation, the IDF also uncovered an underground infrastructure beneath Shifa hospital. The army released never-before-seen photos reveal the extent of Hamas tunnels.

