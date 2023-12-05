Washington will bar entry into the United States for individuals who have actively contributed to "undermining peace, security, or stability in the West Bank"

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced tha the United States has enacted a new visa restriction policy targeting several dozen "extremist Israeli settlers" engaged in attacks against Palestinian residents in the West Bank.

This measure also extends to Palestinians involved in attacks against Israelis in the occupied territory, signaling the White House's concern over the escalating violence.

Under this policy, Washington will bar entry into the United States for individuals who have actively contributed to "undermining peace, security, or stability in the West Bank, including through committing acts of violence or taking other actions that unduly restrict civilians' access to essential services and basic necessities," stated Blinken.

Immediate family members of those individuals may also be subject to these restrictions. The State Department has not disclosed the names of those to be sanctioned.

It's noteworthy that the visa restrictions do not apply to Israeli settlers holding dual U.S. citizenship, as approximately 15% of these settlers possess U.S. passports and, as citizens, are exempt from visa requirements for entry into the United States.

Menahem KAHANA / AFP Children walk as Israeli settlers try to establish an illegal settlement outpost in Kiryat Arba, in the West Bank on the outskirts of Hebron.

During a daily press briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller highlighted the insufficient level of action by the Israeli government, expressing the need for proper accountability. He stated, "They've put some people in administrative detention... When the facts support it, people should be prosecuted."