Israel at War

IDF says 250 targets in Gaza were hit over past day, including tunnels and terrorist infrastructure near schools

The IDF airstrikes hit about 250 targets in the Gaza Strip, while ground troops continue to locate and destroy weapons, underground shafts, explosive charges and other terrorist infrastructures, according to a statement on the past days' activities.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1732283127303651468 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In response to rocket launches that hit several locations in central Israel, the IDF said fighter jets destroyed the launcher sites in Gaza, saying that terrorists from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad were killed in the strikes.

An armed terrorist squad operating near a school in the northern Gaza Strip was eliminated. Furthermore, an underground shaft and other terrorist infrastructures were located in the area of ​​the school.

"Weapons and ammunition were found in another school in the northern Gaza Strip," the IDF statement concluded.