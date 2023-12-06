Israel at War

IDF: 250 targets in Gaza were hit over past day, including tunnel shafts | LIVE UPDATES
The army says Sergeant first class (res.) Yehonatan Malka fell in battle in the Gaza Strip, while Lieutenant Colonel Yochai Gur Hershberg died in a car accident
Following a tense period on the border with Lebanon, amid continued attacks by the terrorist organization Hezbollah, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) apologized for a strike which harmed soldiers from the Lebanese army. Meanwhile, the U.S. reportedly estimates the fighting in Gaza will last at least until the new year.
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
Netanyahu to provide security update for Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Yair Lapid will meet in the Knesset to provide a monthly security update, as stipulated by law.
U.S. Congress passes resolution equating antisemitism with anti-Zionism
The U.S. House of Representatives approved a nonbinding resolution equating antisemitism with anti-Zionism, 311 members of Congress voted in favor, while 14 opposed, and more than half of the Democratic Party members said "present" instead of voting.
IDF says 250 targets in Gaza were hit over past day, including tunnels and terrorist infrastructure near schools
The IDF airstrikes hit about 250 targets in the Gaza Strip, while ground troops continue to locate and destroy weapons, underground shafts, explosive charges and other terrorist infrastructures, according to a statement on the past days' activities.
In response to rocket launches that hit several locations in central Israel, the IDF said fighter jets destroyed the launcher sites in Gaza, saying that terrorists from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad were killed in the strikes.
An armed terrorist squad operating near a school in the northern Gaza Strip was eliminated. Furthermore, an underground shaft and other terrorist infrastructures were located in the area of the school.
"Weapons and ammunition were found in another school in the northern Gaza Strip," the IDF statement concluded.
U.S. estimates the fighting in Gaza will last at least until the new year - report
Senior U.S. officials have estimated that the IDF's ground maneuver in the southern Gaza Strip will last several weeks, possibly until January, according to a CNN report.
The report added that one of the senior officials said there's concern in the White House regarding the next phase of the IDF's ground campaign.
IDF releases name of a reserve soldier killed in Gaza fighting; an officer died in a car accident
The IDF released names of two soldiers killed in the past day, a fighter in Gaza and an officer from a military road accident in the south. The death toll of Israeli troops killed inside the Strip since the start of the ground operation rises to 82.
Sergeant First Class (res.) Yehonatan Malka, from Beer Sheba, was a fighter in the 82nd Armored Battalion. He fell in battle in the Gaza Strip, and was 23 years old at the time of his death.
Lieutenant Colonel Yochai Gur Hershberg, from Philip Farms, a commander of the Missing Persons Locating Unit in the Fire Brigade Division 98. He was killed in a military traffic accident in the south of Israel, and was 52 years old at the time of his death.
IDF issues apology: Soldiers from Lebanese army were hit by mistake, were not the target
"IDF soldiers operated in self defense to eliminate an imminent threat that had been identified from Lebanon. The threat was identified within a known launch area and observation point of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, near al-Awadi," the Israeli army explained in a statement.
"Hezbollah’s activities in Lebanon are in clear violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701," the statement added.
"The IDF was notified that soldiers from the Lebanese Armed Forces were harmed during the strike. The Lebanese Armed Forces were not the target of the strike. The IDF expresses regret over the incident. The incident is under review," it concluded.