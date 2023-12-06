IDF releases name of soldier killed in Gaza fighting, Sergeant Yehonatan Malka

At the same time, the Israeli army says Lieutenant Colonel Yochai Gur Hershberg died in a military road accident

The IDF released the names of two soldiers killed in the past day, a fighter in Gaza and an officer from a military road accident in the south. The death toll of Israeli troops killed inside the Strip since the start of the ground operation rises to 82.

Sergeant First Class (res.) Yehonatan Malka, from Beer Sheba, was a fighter in the 82nd Armored Battalion. He fell in battle in the Gaza Strip, and was 23 years old at the time of his death.

Lieutenant Colonel Yochai Gur Hershberg, from Philip Farms, a commander of the Missing Persons Locating Unit in the Fire Brigade Division 98. He was killed in a military traffic accident in the south of Israel, and was 52 years old at the time of his death.

On Tuesday, two captains and three soldiers from the 188th Armored Brigade’s 53rd Battalion were killed fighting in Gaza.