Hanna Katzir in serious condition, 'proof every day in Gaza is life-threatening'

The former hostage's health condition has deteriorated since being freed from Gaza after 49 days in captivity.

The condition of one of the first Hamas hostages to be freed, Hanna Katzir, has deteriorated, according to an announcement by Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Katzir apparently developed a heart condition while being held in Gaza, and is now hospitalized in serious condition.

Her family said in a statement, "Our mother is proof that every day in Gaza is a life-threatening situation. The captives' time is running out."

"We know in what state they were abducted, but we don't know in what state they will return. The conditions in captivity are not conditions in which humans should live," the family continued.

"The trauma, hunger, and lack of medical treatment caused her heart problems," the statement concluded.

Katzir, aged 77 of Kibbutz Nir Oz, was part of the first group of hostages to be freed at the start of the temporary truce after 49 days in captivity. Her son, Elad, is still being held in Gaza. Katzir's husband Avraham was murdered in their home on October 7.

Katzir's daughter Carmit Palty Katzir told Army Radio that her mother did not have these health issues prior to the attack. “Today is my mother’s birthday, we prayed to celebrate with her. She came back both heartbroken and with cardiac problems.”

Palty Katzir also spokes with Israel's Channel 12 News and said the family expects the government to prioritize making a deal to save the hostages first, and only then continue with the goal of destroying to Hamas. She accused the government of pretending to pursue the two goals simultaneously, and said "in practice, on the timeline, they do not converge and even harm each other."

Palty Katzir called for another truce in order to rescue all of the remaining hostages.

Read more about how freed Hamas hostages described their captivity:

• Women were held in cages, Israeli hostage testimonies expose >>

• 'Former hostages are too afraid of Hamas threats to speak of experiences' >>

• "They marked children's legs by burning them;" Family recounts hostages' stories >>