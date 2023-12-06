Simultaneously, hundreds of new recruits have begun training for the Brigade

In a series of intense battles spanning days, the fighters of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Nahal's combat team have been at the forefront of the ongoing conflict in the northern Gaza Strip, particularly in the Jabaliya region, says the IDF Spokesperson.

The Nahal Brigade's combat team has executed a strategic attack, resulting in the elimination of terrorists through face-to-face battles, precise tank fire, and lightning strikes coordinated by the fighters and the brigade's advanced fire complex.

The operation in Jabaliya has yielded significant findings as the fighters discovered concealed weapons and materials at a mosque and a school in the area.

Among the uncovered items were sniper weapons, explosives, anti-tank missiles, rockets, operational shafts, and disturbing swastikas painted on the walls.

Notably, rocket launchers and warehouses were also identified in close proximity to the school, underscoring the terrorists' use of civilian structures for terrorist activities.

IDF Spokesperson Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Nahal operation in Jabaliya

Simultaneously, hundreds of new recruits are embarking on their training, for the Nahal Brigade gearing up to join the fighting forces in the field once their training is complete.