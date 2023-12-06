Saudi Arabia urges U.S. restraint amid Houthi involvement in Red Sea - report

A US security official told Reuters that a US Navy ship shot down a Yemeni drone Wednesday morning in an area controlled by Houthi rebels

Saudi Arabia has reportedly called on the United States to exercise restraint in response to Houthi actions in the Red Sea.

As tensions escalate in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Houthi group has seized commercial ships and launched attacks from Saudi territory, prompting concerns over potential regional repercussions.

According to Reuters, two sources revealed that Saudi Arabia has sought to restrain the United States from escalating Houthi attacks on ships at sea.

The move comes as Riyadh aims to manage the fallout from the conflict between Hamas and Israel, where the Houthis have aligned themselves with Hamas by seizing ships and firing missiles in support of a demands for a cessation of hostilities.

The involvement of the Houthis is particularly worrisome for Saudi Arabia, the world's leading oil exporter, as it fears an expansion of the conflict that could jeopardize regional interests. Of particular concern are the vital sea lanes through which a significant portion of the world's oil is transported.

The British Merchant Marine Agency announced that it had received reports of an accident involving drones in the Red Sea, west of Yemen.

AFP Une photo prise lors d'une visite organisée par les rebelles huthis du Yémen le 22 novembre 2023 montre le cargo Galaxy Leader

In light of the Houthi escalation in attacks on ships in recent weeks, sources familiar with Saudi perspectives emphasize that Riyadh's message to Washington underscores a commitment to preventing further escalation. The sources indicate that, thus far, Saudi Arabia is satisfied with the United States' approach to the situation.