Israel at War

IDF release details of attack on Hamas post in Jabalia camp, tunnel fighting

The IDF released an update on its activities in the Gaza Strip, particularly a raid on military post belonging to the terrorist organization Hamas in the Jabalia camp, as well as the Duvdevan special forces unit fighting near a tunnel shaft entrance.

"In Khan Yunis, terrorists were eliminated and dozens of terrorist targets were attacked by the Air Force," the activity report stated, pointing out that Duvdevan commandos encountered a squad of terrorists emerging from a tunnel shaft. The terrorist were killed and the shaft destroyed.

A military post belonging to the Jabalia Central Battalion of Hamas was raided, and several terrorists were killed, the IDF stated "The forces also located a network of underground tunnels leading outside the outpost, a training complex and a weapons warehouse in the area of the outpost."

"The forces of the sea arm, as part of assistance to the forces operating on land, attacked terrorist infrastructures and military compounds of the terrorist organization using precision weapons and firing shells," the statement concluded.