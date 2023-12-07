Israel at War

Tensions continue on Israel-Lebanon border; Gaza war enters third month | LIVE UPDATES
IDF announces death of 2 soldiers, raising death toll of Gaza Strip ground operation to 85; Calls for a ceasefire come from EU and UN chiefs
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday morning the death of 2 soldiers, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 85, as the war itself enters its third month since the terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.
U.S. envoy says 'hope should not be lost' over regional integration, including Saudi-Israel normalization
U.S. Senior Advisor for Energy Security, and envoy to the Middle East region, Amos Hochstein said hope should not be lost on the normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel.
According to Reuters, Hochstein said hope should not be lost and the goal remains the same, with the U.S. remaining committed to a regional integration that is broader than Saudi-Israel.
Hamas uses and 'still using' sexual violence as a weapon, says White House
IDF release details of attack on Hamas post in Jabalia camp, tunnel fighting
The IDF released an update on its activities in the Gaza Strip, particularly a raid on military post belonging to the terrorist organization Hamas in the Jabalia camp, as well as the Duvdevan special forces unit fighting near a tunnel shaft entrance.
"In Khan Yunis, terrorists were eliminated and dozens of terrorist targets were attacked by the Air Force," the activity report stated, pointing out that Duvdevan commandos encountered a squad of terrorists emerging from a tunnel shaft. The terrorist were killed and the shaft destroyed.
A military post belonging to the Jabalia Central Battalion of Hamas was raided, and several terrorists were killed, the IDF stated "The forces also located a network of underground tunnels leading outside the outpost, a training complex and a weapons warehouse in the area of the outpost."
"The forces of the sea arm, as part of assistance to the forces operating on land, attacked terrorist infrastructures and military compounds of the terrorist organization using precision weapons and firing shells," the statement concluded.
As of last night, there are 274 IDF soldiers hospitalized - report
Jordan announces latest medical supply airdrop operation for Gaza field hospital
IDF announces death of 2 soldiers, Sergeants Alemnew Emanuel Feleke and Amit Bonzel
Staff Sergeant Alemnew Emanuel Feleke, from Kiryat Gat, was a fighter in the Dovdevan special forces unit of the commando brigade. He succumbed to his wounds sustained in a battle on December 5, while fighting in the south of the Gaza Strip. He was 22 years old at the time of his death.
Sergeant Amit Bonzel from Shoham, was a fighter and a platoon sergeant in a paratrooper patrol in the paratrooper brigade. He fell in battle in the center of the Gaza Strip, and was 22 years old at the time of his death.
Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israel
EU diplomatic chief joins UN Secretary-General's call for an immediate ceasefire
