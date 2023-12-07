Hamas deception ‘to lull Israel into complacency’ took years of effort - report

Israel, for its part, decided 5 years ago to disband the Amshat unit specialized in collecting documents and information useful in warfare

Hamas refrained from firing rockets at Israel since 2021, forsaking the other dominant terrorist organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in armed conflicts, according to a Washington Post report on Wednesday citing Israeli officials.

The report added that the coordinated deception over the period of two years was in order “to lull Israel into complacency.” Part of the efforts included Hamas staging large demonstrations at the border fence in the months leading up to the attack, and even disclosing intelligence on the PIJ to the Israeli authorities during a short conflict in May.

The detailed Washington Post report cited active Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, and former senior officials speaking on the record, that painted a picture which revealed the complacency into which the Israeli security system fell for.

Hamas planned a detailed attack, the report explained, down to the extremely precise information on their targets with maps of the internal structures of military bases and civilian communities, of large cities and small Kibbutzim, with lists of the weaponry and equipment to be used by each of the terrorist units.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Israeli soldiers remove bodies in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel.

Instructions even included orders to kill hostages that caused too much trouble, and one document compiled a list of phrases, such as "take off your pants", "we'll kill the hostages", "how do you use the weapon?" and more.

For the terrorists themselves, a pamphlet contained a quote, "Your enemy is a disease that has no cure other than to cut out his liver and heart."

Israel, for its part, decided 5 years ago to disband the Amshat unit specialized in collecting documents and information useful in warfare. The headquarters was reactivated after October 7 massacres, in which 1,200 people lost their lives and over 240 were abducted to Gaza, in the deadliest day in the country's history.

Despite the unit's disbandment, many soldiers and analysts had been warning for months that a multi-pronged attack was being planned, under the guise of Hamas conducting military drills, while it was an unprecedented preparation for the infiltration of Israel by land, air and sea.