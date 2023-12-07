Netanyahu warns Hezbollah of dire consequences near Lebanon border

"We are determined to achieve victory, and with your assistance, we will"

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, flanked by Defense Minister Yoav Galant and Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi, convened at the Northern Command for a comprehensive assessment, emphasizing Israel's unwavering commitment to regional security.

"I am here with reservists who show a tremendous spirit of willingness to fight, to complete the task, to restore security - not only to the south, but also to the north. This is our commitment," stated Prime Minister Netanyahu at the onset of the security evaluation.

During the assessment, Netanyahu underscored the resilience and determination exhibited by reservists, recognizing their efforts in restoring security. He paid tribute to fallen heroes, the abducted, and the wounded, acknowledging the solemnity represented by the Hanukkah candlelight—a symbol of hope amid mourning.

Ayal Margolin/Flash90 Smoke and flares during an exchange of fire between the IDF and terrorists from the Hezbollah organization on the border between Israel and Lebanon.

"Tonight you light a Hanukkah candle. In the days of battle, this candle nevertheless spreads light, also of mourning for our heroic sons and daughters who fell, for the abductees we have not yet returned and we will return them, for the wounded who are suffering and for the citizens who also fell in heroic battles," expressed Netanyahu, addressing the sacrifice made by those defending the nation.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahou

Emphasizing the nation's pride in the dedication and courage of the troops, Netanyahu highlighted the government's responsibility to support and honor their commitment to safeguarding the country.

Furthermore, Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Israel's adversaries, notably Hezbollah, cautioning against any provocation that could lead to escalated conflicts.

IDF Spokesperson IDF troops operating in Khan Yunis, Gaza

He highlighted the potential consequences, illustrating that any aggression by Hezbollah could result in severe repercussions, transforming areas like Beirut and South Lebanon into zones reminiscent of the conflict-ridden territories of Gaza and Khan Yunis.

"We are determined to achieve victory, and with your assistance, we will," emphasized Netanyahu, reaffirming Israel's readiness to defend itself against any potential threat.