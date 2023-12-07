IDF and Shin Bet eliminate senior Hamas intelligence officiers in Gaza

Rantisi held responsibilities for overseeing all of Hamas' surveillance operations and played a role in planning the October 7 massacre

In a joint statement, spokespeople from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet announced the successful elimination of two senior members within the intelligence hierarchy of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

The operation, orchestrated a few days ago, involved fighter jets guided by the intelligence of the Amman and Shin Bet agencies, resulting in the elimination of Abd Elaziz Rantisi.

Rantisi, a key figure in Hamas' military intelligence, held responsibilities for overseeing all of Hamas' surveillance operations and played a role in planning the October 7 massacre.

The targeted attack occurred on a central Hamas intelligence officer, where Rantisi was present. Alongside him, Ahmed Ayush, an operative within the observation array in the Carrara Battalion, was also eliminated.

The HML (High-Medium-Level) observation unit was a crucial intelligence gathering hub covering the entirety of the Gaza Strip.

It played a significant role in strategically coordinating Hamas' combat operations and provided crucial information used in planning attacks against IDF personnel.

The joint statement did not disclose specific details regarding the operation's execution or the circumstances leading to the elimination of these Hamas figures.