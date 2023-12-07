IDF reveals luxury jewelry purchases by son of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

The discovered receipts, totaling five in number, detail luxury jewelry acquisitions in Gaza Strip and Qatar jewelry stores attributed to Maaz Ismaïl Haniyeh

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have disclosed documents showcasing substantial luxury jewelry purchases made by Maaz Ismaïl Haniyeh, the son of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

The receipts, unearthed during Israeli ground operations in the Gaza Strip, outline purchases amounting to thousands of dollars, shedding light on the disparity between Gaza residents and the leadership of Hamas.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1732724158688002196 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Each bill's value equates to nearly two years' worth of salary for an average Gazan, whose monthly income hovers around 1,200 shekels, roughly 300 dollars. This revelation underscores a stark contrast, given Gaza's high unemployment rate of 45 percent.

The discovered receipts, totaling five in number, detail luxury jewelry acquisitions in Gaza Strip and Qatar jewelry stores attributed to Maaz Ismaïl Haniyeh.

This revelation follows recent reports from the Israeli embassy in the United States, alleging luxurious living and substantial wealth, estimated at billions of dollars, by senior Hamas figures.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1721183337178427706 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Moussa Abou Marzouk, the vice-president of the Hamas political bureau, reportedly possesses a fortune totaling three billion dollars. Similar claims surround Ismaïl Haniyeh and his predecessor, Khaled Mechaal, suggesting substantial financial assets in the billions.

Follow the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza>>>

Moreover, photographic evidence has surfaced, showing Ismaïl Haniyeh aboard a private jet accompanied by other Hamas leaders living abroad. Reports also suggest Haniyeh's ownership of numerous properties, some registered under his children's names, including Maaz, who reportedly resides in luxury in Turkey akin to his father.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1715548992375861631 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This disclosure brings attention to the alleged financial disparity between Hamas leadership and the average residents in Gaza, stirring discussions about the economic circumstances and wealth distribution within the region.