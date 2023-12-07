Shai Wenkert, Omer's father, offered insights into his ongoing fight to free his son, emphasizing the critical need for urgent intervention and action

The lingering plight of 138 hostages, among them 22-year-old Omer Wenkert, who was seized during the Nova Music Festival, continues to cast a shadow of distress over their families.

In an interview with i24NEWS, Shai Wenkert, Omer's father, offered insights into his ongoing fight to free his son, emphasizing the critical need for urgent intervention and action.

During the heartfelt discussion, Wenkert detailed the immense torment faced by hostage families, shedding light on their recent meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu's war cabinet.

Wenkert expressed grave concerns about his son's health, specifically citing Omer's chronic colitis, and underscored the dire lack of medical aid or treatment received while in captivity.

"The situation is dire. Omer suffers from colitis, and we've received distressing information that he isn't receiving any medical assistance. This deeply concerns us," Wenkert lamented, his voice heavy with worry and frustration.

Highlighting the humanitarian crisis, Wenkert voiced deep disappointment in the Red Cross's failure to enter Gaza and assess the hostages' conditions, despite the ceasefire agreement originally signed off to by Hamas.

"The Red Cross had an opportunity to assist, but they didn't visit the hostages. The president's visit focused solely on Palestinian hospitals without providing any aid to the hostages. This is unacceptable," Wenkert expressed.

Red Cross

Amid the complexity of government decisions, Wenkert acknowledged their efforts but urged more assertive action to secure the hostages' release. "The government faces tough choices, but more must be done to bring our loved ones home," he urged.

Wenkert shed light on distressing accounts shared by released hostages, detailing their minimal access to essential resources, exposure to bombings, and harrowing transfers between locations. These revelations, he said, underscored the pressing need for their safe return.

"We've heard heartbreaking stories from brave hostages. They face severe food and water shortages, endure bombings, and are subjected to frightening transfers. It's devastating to hear," Wenkert shared.