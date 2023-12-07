Gal Eizenkot, son of war cabinet minister, killed in battle in Gaza

Gal Eizenkot, 25, who served in the esteemed 699th Battalion, was killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip

Master Sergeant (res.) Gal Eizenkot, the son of former IDF Chief of Staff and current War Cabinet Minister Gadi Eizenkot, was reported killed in combat within Gaza on Thursday.

Gal Eizenkot, 25, who served in the esteemed 699th Battalion, was killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to reports, Gadi Eizenkot was at the situational assessment with Minister Benny Gantz during the battle. Eizenkot watched the battle as it unfolded and was informed a few minutes later his son was among the wounded.

In response to the loss, Gantz expressed heartfelt condolences and praised Gal's unwavering dedication to his country:

"Today, during our patrol at Division 162 headquarters, we received heartbreaking news about the loss of Gal, the son of my dear friend Gadi Eizenkot. Gal exemplified unwavering devotion by enlisting in the reserves, driven by love for the country he was raised in.

Our thoughts and support are with Gadi and the entire family during this difficult time. Let us honor Gal's sacrifice by continuing the noble cause for which he bravely fought."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also conveyed his deep sorrow and condolences to the grieving family:

"Lehna and Gadi Eisenkot, Sara and I are devastated by the loss of your son Gal. We stand by you in this moment of profound grief. Gal was a courageous warrior, a true hero."

"Our hearts go out to your family and to all families who have lost their loved ones defending our nation. The people of Israel stand united in expressing love and gratitude, today and for generations to come. Though we are overwhelmed by sorrow, our heroes' sacrifice will not be in vain. Israel will persevere until victory."

Israeli President Issac Herzog also spoke following the dead of Eisenkot:

"Michal and I are grieving and pained by the deep mourning of Gadi and Hana Eisenkot for the death of their son Gal in the battles in the Gaza Strip.

Gadi told me more than once about Gal, who was the pattern of his family landscape - values, striving for excellence, and loved by everyone. Gadi dedicated his entire life to the security of Israel, the IDF and the country, and today he and his family are paying an unbearable price."