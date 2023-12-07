UN optimistic on potential opening of Kerem Shalom crossing for Gaza aid

"We're currently in negotiations, and there are encouraging indications for access through Kerem Shalom... that it may soon be operational"

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths expressed optimism on Thursday regarding the potential opening of the Kerem Shalom crossing from Israel into the Gaza Strip, allowing aid to flow into the region.

During a press conference in Geneva, Griffiths remarked, "We're currently in negotiations, and there are encouraging indications for access through Kerem Shalom... that it may soon be operational."

Before the war between Israel and Hamas, the Kerem Shalom checkpoint facilitated the transit of 60 percent of goods into the territory. Presently, only the Rafah border crossing with Egypt remains open.

Advocating for broader access, Griffiths emphasized the significance of opening Kerem Shalom directly into the northern areas of Gaza or where urgent humanitarian needs persist.

He highlighted the potential impact, stating, "If this happens, it would mark a significant development, transforming the nature of humanitarian access."

The conflict's toll and the resulting shortages in Gaza, compounded by limited supplies of essential items like food, water, fuel, and medicine due to the Israeli siege, have sparked global concern.

Griffiths also mentioned ongoing discussions about the possibility of delivering aid from Jordan, which borders Israel and the occupied West Bank.

"We're exploring options for aid delivery by land from Jordan, potentially via the Allenby Bridge, directly to Kerem Shalom," he added.