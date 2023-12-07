Over 150 Hamas terrorists surrender to IDF forces in Khan Yunis

Israeli intelligence gears up for extensive interrogations of the terrorists, in hope to receive more information about the whereabouts of hostages

More than 150 Hamas terrorists surrendered to the IDF in Khan Yunis on Thursday, marking a substantial shift in the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Social media platforms quickly circulated footage capturing the surrender of the militants, providing a glimpse into the scale of the event.

Upon surrender, the Hamas fighters underwent thorough checks by IDF soldiers and were subsequently transferred for initial questioning by security forces.

Dr. David Shimoni, a former Intelligence Official, shed light to i24news on the Israeli intelligence procedures involved in processing and interrogating a large number of detainees.

"They will all be questioned, even though a lot of them may not know much and are very low levels in the Hamas organization," explained Dr. Shimoni. "The ones who know more will be separated and further interrogated as to where the hostages are."

The goal is not only to ascertain the level of involvement of those in custody but also to glean critical information about the broader activities of the Hamas terrorist organization.