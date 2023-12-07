Amnesty Int. & Human Rights Watch accuse death of Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah as 'deliberate by Israel'

The Pentagon released a statement saying has not independently assessed the Amnesty and HRW investigations that found the attack 'deliberate'

Rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW) are calling for a thorough investigation into the death of Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah, 37, who lost his life during a strike near the Israel-Lebanon border in October.

Six other journalists were wounded in the incident.

According to Amnesty and HRW, their investigations indicate that the journalists were likely intentionally fired upon by an Israeli tank crew. However, Israel vehemently denies the accusations, with government spokesperson Eylon Levy stating, "We do not target civilians" and emphasizing ongoing efforts to ensure civilian safety.

The group of seven journalists, representing Reuters, Al-Jazeera, and AFP, were filming approximately 1km from the Lebanon-Israel border on October 13 when the incident occurred. Despite the denials from Israel, both Amnesty and HRW assert that their evidence points to IDF tank shelling as the cause of Issam Abdallah's death and the injuries sustained by other journalists.

The United States Pentagon released a statement saying has not independently assessed the Amnesty and HRW investigations, but U.S. officials have reportedly discussed with Israeli counterparts the importance of safeguarding civilians, including journalists, in conflict zones.

Reuters editor-in-chief Alessandra Galloni condemned the killing, urging Israel to provide an explanation for the incident and to hold those responsible for the death of Issam Abdallah and the injuries to the other journalists, including Christina Assi of AFP, Thaier Al-Sudani, Maher Nazeh, and three additional colleagues.