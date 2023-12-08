Israel at War

IDF confirms hitting targets in Syria, striking terrorist squad near Har Dov area | LIVE UPDATES
The Israeli army has confirmed responding to rocket launches from Syrian territory by hitting targets in Syria; Striking a terrorist squad near the Har Dov area
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced overnight the deaths of two soldiers. U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordan's King Abdullah II, with a readout of their phone call released late Thursday night.
Sderot updates 2 rockets were intercepted over the southern Israeli city, 2 fell outside
Casualties in West Bank rises to 7, including senior PIJ operative - Arab report
During an exchange of fire with Israeli security forces near the West Bank village of Tubas, 7 Palestinians were killed, including a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) operative, according to Palestinian reports.
🚨Rocket alert sirens sound in Sderot and Gaza border communities
During IDF exchange of fire near West Bank village of Tubas, 5 Palestinians were killed - Arab report
During Israeli security forces' activity near the West Bank village of Tubas, an exchanges of fire developed, according to Palestinian reports there were 5 Palestinians killed.
IDF combined air, sea, and land units hit over 450 targets in Gaza during last 24h
The IDF released a statement on Friday morning, updating on the situation in Gaza, particularly on over 450 targets that were attacked from the air, sea and land.
"Soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip continue battles with terrorists, locating and destroying underground shafts, weapons and other terrorist infrastructure," the statement began.
The statement highlighted activity in Khan Yunis, in which the 7th Brigade guided IDF aircraft to accurately hit Hamas terrorists in a wave of attacks that lasted about two hours.
In one incident, three terrorists were identified and were attacked by a remotely manned aircraft, one of whom survived and revealed the location of other terror operatives who were hiding in a military building where they were preparing to fire rockets.
"The persistent and professional work of the fire support personnel in cooperation with the forces of the brigade in the field and the forces of the Air Force led to the closing of the circle quickly - we located and eliminated all the terrorists in the incident," a commanding officer in the 7th Brigade explained in the statement.
"In the last day, many forces of the naval arm attacked with shells and precision weaponry terrorist infrastructures used by the naval forces of the terrorist organization Hamas in the center and south of the Gaza Strip, in order to extensively damage their naval and intelligence capabilities," the statement added.
"Among the targets attacked were military sites and outposts where the organization's terrorists operated, observation posts and warehouses where weapons were stored," it described.
"The forces continue to cooperate closely with the ground forces and attack terrorist infrastructures in the maritime areas," the statement concluded.
In response to rocket launches, IDF confirms strike in Syria; UAV hits terrorist cell near northern border
The IDF released a statement in the morning, confirming an overnight attack in Syrian territory during which several targets were hit.
In addition, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) hit an armed terrorist cell operating near the Israeli-Lebanese border area of Har Dov.
UAE calls on UN to seek ceasefire in Gaza
Representatives of the United Arab Emirates called on the UN Security Council to vote on Friday morning for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. For the decision to pass, there must be at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes from the five permanent members.
The permanent members include the United States, Russia, China, France or the United Kingdom. The Americans said they did not support further Council action at this time.
Arab countries renewed their push for a ceasefire after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took a rare step of formally warning the Security Council of the global threat posed by the war in Gaza.
IDF announces death of 2 soldiers, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 90
Master Sergeant (res.) Eyal Meir Berkowitz, from Jerusalem, was a fighter in the 699th Battalion. He fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip, and 28 years old at the time of his death.
Sergeant Major (res.) Kobi Dvash, from Tiberias, was a fighter in the 271st Engineering Battalion, the Strike Brigade 14. He fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip, and was 41 years old at the time of his death.
FBI arrests Mufid Alkhader in connection with allegedly firing shots outside synagogue
A 28-year-old man was arrested after shooting on the grounds of a Reform synagogue in New York, according to a NBC report. No one was injured in the incident, in which two shots were fired from a shotgun outside Temple Israel.
FBI spokesperson Sarah Ruane told NBC News that Mufid Fawaz Alkhader was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
“We were told by responding officers that he made a comment ‘Free Palestine,’” Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said at a news conference.
The Police Chief added that the incident is being investigated as a hate crime, which could include federal charges.
Biden wishes Happy Hannukah, saying 'a little bit of light, wherever it is found, can dispel the darkness and illuminate a path forward'
Israel agrees to use Kerem Shalom crossing for inspection of aid trucks into Gaza
Israel agreed to open the Kerem Shalom crossing in order to inspect humanitarian aid trucks that are supposed to enter the Gaza Strip, according to a Reuters report.