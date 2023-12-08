IDF announces death of 2 soldiers, toll of Gaza ground operation rises to 90

Master Sergeant (res.) Eyal Meir Berkowitz and Sergeant Major (res.) Kobi Dvash fell in battle, fighting in the Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Friday morning the death of 2 soldiers, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 90.

Master Sergeant (res.) Eyal Meir Berkowitz, from Jerusalem, was a fighter in the 699th Battalion. He fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip, and 28 years old at the time of his death.

Sergeant Major (res.) Kobi Dvash, from Tiberias, was a fighter in the 271st Engineering Battalion, the Strike Brigade 14. He fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip, and was 41 years old at the time of his death.

In addition, an officer from the 'Oketz' Unit was seriously injured in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip and was taken to a hospital for treatment, and his family was notified.

On Thursday, six soldiers were killed fighting in the Gaza Strip, Sergeant Amit Bonzel from Shoham, Staff Sergeant Alemnew Emanuel Feleke from Kiryat Gat, Sergeant First Class (res.) Maor Gershoni from Yokneam Illit, Sergeant Major (res.) Jonathan David Deitch from Harish.

Master Sergeant (res.) Gal Eizenkot, the son of former IDF Chief of Staff and current War Cabinet Minister Gadi Eizenkot, was also killed fighting in Gaza on Thursday.