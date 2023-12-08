Bat Yam announces the death of Eitan Levy, killed in Hamas captivity in Gaza
1 min read
Reports indicate that he was identified as a hostage initially, but this morning, the army confirmed his death.
The Bat Yam Municipality expressed deep sorrow and grief as they announced the news of Eitan Levy, a 53-year-old resident of the city, who was kidnapped to Gaza on October 7 and has now been subsequently confirmed as killed.
Eitan, a taxi driver, was on duty, transporting a passenger from the central region of Israel to Kibbutz Beeri when the area fell under siege by terrorists.
Reports indicate that he was identified as a hostage initially, but this morning, the army confirmed his death.
Follow the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza>>>
Hamas currently holds Eitan Levy's body in Gaza
This article received 0 comments