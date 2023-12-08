English
Bat Yam announces the death of Eitan Levy, killed in Hamas captivity in Gaza

Eitan Levy
In accordance with Israel's 27a law

Reports indicate that he was identified as a hostage initially, but this morning, the army confirmed his death.

The Bat Yam Municipality expressed deep sorrow and grief as they announced the news of Eitan Levy, a 53-year-old resident of the city, who was kidnapped to Gaza on October 7 and has now been subsequently confirmed as killed.

Eitan, a taxi driver, was on duty, transporting a passenger from the central region of Israel to Kibbutz Beeri when the area fell under siege by terrorists. 

Hamas currently holds Eitan Levy's body in Gaza

