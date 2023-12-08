Hamas hostage talks hit roadblock, prolonged captivity feared - report

The Biden administration have expressed doubt about reaching a deal by January 1, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts with Qatar, Egypt, and Israel

Negotiations aiming to release the over 130 hostages held in Gaza have reached a standstill, prompting concerns of extended captivity for Americans.

Discussions stalled, as reported by two senior U.S. officials to Politico, dashing hopes of a resolution by year-end.

The complexities revolve around communication challenges and control over Gaza fighters by Hamas leaders in Doha.

Allegations of sexual abuse against hostages heightened tensions, adding another layer of difficulty to negotiations. Unable to confirm the status and locations of all hostages has further hampered progress.

The initial agreement, lasting eight days and releasing 110 hostages and 250 Palestinian prisoners, faltered when Hamas declined to send a new list of women and children for release.

Schneider Children's Medical Center Spokesperson Aviv Asher-Katz, 2 years-old, her 4-year-old sister Raz, and mother Doron were abducted by Hamas on October 7 and released on November 24.

CIA Director Bill Burns’ discussions in Doha and Secretary of State Antony Blinken's talks indicated efforts by all parties, but no significant breakthroughs. Recent hostilities in Gaza and accusations of sexual abuse by the U.S. and Israel have worsened tensions in negotiations, according to the report by Politico.

JONATHAN ERNST / POOL / AFP U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

While officials remain optimistic about ongoing discussions, uncertainties persist, particularly about the release of female hostages. Efforts by Israel and the United States to ascertain hostages’ condition and medical needs continue.

The Biden administration plans to sustain diplomatic efforts, including discussions at the upcoming Doha Forum. However, complexities within Hamas pose significant challenges and remain unlikely to be resolved.