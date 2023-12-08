IDF destroys Hamas-linked facilities at Gaza's Al-Azhar University

The IDF discovered a cache of weapons, explosive charges, rocket components, launchers, explosives, and various technological devices

The IDF's 749th Reserve Engineering Battalion from the Bislah Brigade Combat Team took action on Thursday, demolishing structures associated with Hamas military activities at "Al-Azhar" University in Gaza's Rimal neighborhood.

The operation targeted terrorist infrastructures within the university complex, including an underground passage leading from the university courtyard to a nearby school, approximately a kilometer away, according to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson.

The military discovered a cache of weapons, explosive charges, rocket components, launchers, explosives, and various technological devices during their investigation.

Evidence gathered on-site strongly suggests Hamas repurposed the university buildings for hostile engagements against IDF forces.

Additionally, IDF reserve fighters, part of the 14th Brigade, conducted a raid on a Hamas observation post in the vicinity of Shatti Hospital.

The raid uncovered around 200 radios, numerous cameras, ammunition, grenades, sniper positions, military gear, and firearms at the location.

The discoveries at the Hamas outpost near the hospital highlight the extensive equipment and infrastructure used by the organization within civilian areas.