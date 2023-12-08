IDF and Shin Bet arrest suspected Hamas operatives in West Bank

The recent round of arrests adds to the ongoing efforts, with approximately 2,200 wanted individuals detained in the West Bank since the conflict's beginning

In a joint effort between the IDF, Shin Bet, and MGB fighters, a coordinated operation resulted in the arrest of five wanted individuals in the West Bank overnight.

Among those apprehended were two operatives linked to the terrorist organization Hamas, according to a statement by the IDF Spokesperson.

The joint operation, conducted in the Valley Valley Division, led to the arrest of Mu'ad Abdullah and Mo'tez al-Jawad, both identified as prominent and formerly imprisoned terrorist operatives.

Abdullah, born in 1990, and al-Jawad, born in 1998, were previously incarcerated due to their involvement in a shooting attack.

The operation also resulted in the elimination of armed individuals, Bara Amir and Amar Tzovach, both engaged in terrorist activities against security forces. Two M-16 weapons were recovered from the eliminated terrorists.

IDF Spokesperson Weapon confiscated by the IDF in the West Bank

In a separate mission in Silat a-Dahar village, a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting that injured an IDF soldier on December 3, 2023, was apprehended by Shin Bet intelligence. During this operation, authorities confiscated a Carlo-type weapon linked to the incident.

Further operations in different villages also yielded confiscations of weapons and military equipment. Notably, in Romana village within the Menashe division, reserve fighters confiscated a "shotgun" type rifle and ammunition. Abu Sanina village in the Yehuda Division saw the seizure of a Carlo-type weapon, ammunition, and incendiary materials.

IDF Spokesperson Weapon confiscated by the IDF in the West Bank

Additionally, in Al Khader village, rocket launchers were confiscated by the forces, despite facing resistance as suspects hurled stones and objects. A response ensued from the forces, resulting in a confirmed hit.

In Rantis village, fighter units successfully located and confiscated terrorist funds.

IDF Spokesperson Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers operating at a suspect's location in the West Bank.

All arrested individuals have been transferred to undergo further investigation by security forces, and no casualties were reported among the forces involved.

The recent round of arrests adds to the ongoing efforts, with approximately 2,200 wanted individuals detained in the West Bank since the conflict's beginning. Of that number, around 1,175 are associated with the Hamas terrorist organization.