The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed carrying out air strikes in Syria in retaliation for rocket attacks launched from Syria into Israeli-held territory.

According to an IDF statement, an overnight attack struck several targets across Syria. In addition, an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) struck an armed terrorist cell operating near the Israeli-Lebanese border area of Har Dov.

The IDF strikes followed rocket fire from Syria into the Golan Heights on Thursday. Air raid sirens sounded, sending residents of area villages like Buq’ata into shelters. No casualties were reported as the rockets landed in open areas.

Syrian state-run media reported four fatalities from an alleged Israeli airstrike on Friday in the Quneitra province, located near the countries’ shared border. Two others were reported killed in the drone strike near the Israeli-Lebanese border area of Har Dov.

Israeli forces fire from the Golan Heights

Israeli jets were also said to have bombed sites south of the capital Damascus on Thursday in further retaliation for the rockets. The Damascus strikes reportedly damaged infrastructure critical to the Assad regime, supported by Iran.

Over the preceding weekend, Israeli warplanes conducted additional raids near Damascus, killing two senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps officers. Iran has a strong military presence in Syria supporting President Bashar al-Assad against rebel forces.

Flares of air defense rockets are seen in the sky of Damascus, Syria.

The IDF has launched hundreds of strikes in Syria over the past years seeking to thwart Iranian entrenchment and the transfer of weapons to regional militant groups like Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

The Israeli government rarely acknowledges the covert campaign publicly.