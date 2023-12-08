English
Report: US gives Israel 'until year's end' to wrap up Gaza operation

i24NEWS
1 min read
Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFPUS President Joe Biden (R) with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the White House in Washington, DC, US

Israeli officials cited as saying the deadline was relayed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Israel last week

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has given Israel until the end of the year to wrap up its ground operation in Gaza against the Hamas terror group, according to a U.S. report citing Israeli officials. 

The report in Politico cited three unnamed Israeli officials as saying the deadline was relayed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Israel last week.

