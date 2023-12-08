U.S. tells UN meeting it opposes immediate Gaza ceasefire

'This would only plant the seeds for the next war, because Hamas has no desire to see a durable peace'

The United States told a UN Security Council meeting on Friday that it opposed an immediate ceasefire in the fighting raging in Gaza, where Israel is carrying out a military operation against Palestinian jihadists.

"While the United States strongly supports the durable peace, in which both Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security, we do not support calls for an immediate ceasefire," said Deputy US Ambassador Robert Wood.

"This would only plant the seeds for the next war, because Hamas has no desire to see a durable peace to see a two state solution," Wood added.

The war was sparked by Hamas terrorists rampaging into Israel on October 7 to perpetrate the deadliest antisemitic massacre since the Holocaust.