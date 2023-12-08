Gallant cites 'signs' Hamas is beginning to 'crumble' in Gaza

Israeli defense minister spoke to troops on the 63rd day of the war

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday he was seeing definite "signs indicating the terrorist regime of Hamas was beginning to break under the pressure of Israel's military offensive.

Gallant delivered the statement during Hanukkah candle lighting with troops of the Border Defense Corps’ Caracal Battalion and Armored Corps on the Gaza Border.

“The results are very impressive,” he said. “I see signs showing Hamas is beginning to fall apart in Gaza. You all play a key role in this,” he said.

The war between the Jewish state and Palestinian jihadists in the Gaza Strip was launched on October 7 as the latter rampaged into Israel in the thousands and perpetrated the deadliest antisemitic massacre since the Holocaust.