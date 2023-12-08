Two IDF soldiers wounded in attempted Gaza hostage rescue operation

The operation targeted and eliminated numerous terrorists involved in the abduction, but did not result in the rescue of any hostages

In an overnight mission to liberate hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, two IDF soldiers were severely wounded.

The operation targeted and eliminated numerous terrorists involved in the abduction, but did not result in the rescue of any hostages, according to the IDF Spokesperson.

Families of the wounded soldiers have been promptly notified of the situation.

The IDF says it remains resolute, employing a range of strategic and intelligence-driven tactics in conjunction with security agencies, with the primary goal of securing the hostages' release and obtaining critical intelligence.

In a statement, IDF officials emphasized the distressing use of psychological tactics by Hamas and urged the public against spreading unverified information that could fuel such strategies.

Regular updates from IDF representatives to the families of the hostages are aimed to provide accurate and verified information about their loved ones' status.