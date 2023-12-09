US vetoes 'imbalanced, divorced from reality' UN resolution demanding Gaza ceasefire

'All of our recommendations were ignored. And the result of this rushed process was an imbalanced resolution that was divorced from reality'

The United States on Friday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that would have called for an immediate ceasefire in the intense fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

American envoy Robert Wood said the resolution was "divorced from reality" and "would have not moved the needle forward on the ground."

"All of our recommendations were ignored," he said. And the result of this rushed process was an imbalanced resolution that was divorced from reality. It would not move the needle forward on the ground in any concrete way.

"We still cannot comprehend why the resolution’s authors declined to include language condemning Hamas’s horrific terrorist attack on Israel, an attack that killed over 1,200 people, women, children, the elderly, people from a range of nationalities burned alive, gunned down subjected to obscene sexual violence."

"We are very disappointed that for the victims of these heinous acts, the resolution’s authors offered not their condolences or condemnation of their murders. It’s unfathomable. Nor is there condemnation of the sexual violence unleashed by Hamas on October 7."

As a permanent Security Council member, Washington can veto any resolution, while Britain, also a member, abstained on the vote, and the 13 other members voted in favor.