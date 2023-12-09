Israel continues strikes on Gaza after failed UN bid for ceasefire | LIVE UPDATES

An Israeli strike on the southern city of Khan Yunis killed six people, while five others died in a separate attack in Rafah, Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said Saturday

The United States blocked an extraordinary UN bid to call for a ceasefire in the two-month war on Friday with Hamas and the Palestinian Authority swiftly condemning the U.S. veto, calling it a a direct participation of the occupation in killing our people and committing more massacres and ethnic cleansing."

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, however, said the ceasefire would "prevent the collapse of the Hamas terrorist organization, which is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, and would enable it to continue ruling the Gaza Strip."

