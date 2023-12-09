Israel continues strikes on Gaza after failed UN bid for ceasefire | LIVE UPDATES
An Israeli strike on the southern city of Khan Yunis killed six people, while five others died in a separate attack in Rafah, Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said Saturday
The United States blocked an extraordinary UN bid to call for a ceasefire in the two-month war on Friday with Hamas and the Palestinian Authority swiftly condemning the U.S. veto, calling it a a direct participation of the occupation in killing our people and committing more massacres and ethnic cleansing."
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, however, said the ceasefire would "prevent the collapse of the Hamas terrorist organization, which is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, and would enable it to continue ruling the Gaza Strip."
🚨Rocket alert siren sounds in Gaza border community
IDF eliminates Hezbollah terrorists in overnight attacks: spokesperson
The IDF military spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday morning that the Israeli Air Force "attacked a series of targets of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanese territory, including several operational headquarters used by the terrorist organization."
Reports of heavy artillery fire toward the southern Gaza Strip
According to Saturday morning reports, the IDF has been firing heavy artillery toward the southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli strike on the southern city of Khan Yunis kills 6 people says Hamas-run health ministry
According to the ministry, the latest death toll in Gaza stands at 17,487 people, mostly women and children.